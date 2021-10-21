Having been banned from both Twitter and Facebook, former president Donald Trump has announced plans to launch his own social media platform.

Named ‘TRUTH Social’, Trump’s new platform was unveiled with a press release describing it has an attempt to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech”.

The site has been launched through a merger between Trump Media and Technology Group and the Digital World Acquisition Corp, set to fully launch in early 2022.

According the app store blurb, “TRUTH Social is America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology”.

In Donald Trump’s fight against fake news, the site’s blurb also says that when you share a post on the site it is actually a “TRUTH”, and you can also “Re-TRUTH” someone. The means of verifying these ‘truths’ is yet to be unveiled.

‘Non-woke’ entertainment programming

The site is also set to launch a video-on-demand service called TMTG+, featuring what’s described as “non-woke” entertainment programming”.

On joining the waiting list to hear more about TRUTH Social in the run up to its launch, a message reads: “Make sure to share on Twitter, Facebook, and all your social media”.

As suggested by screenshots from TRUTH Social displayed on the app store, TRUTH Social’s design looks particularly similar to Twitter, which is just one of the aspects that has been relentlessly mocked by social media users, with parody Donald Trump accounts have already been created.

According to Twitter, one of the Trump parody accounts posted a photo of “a pig defecating on its own scrotum” in fewer than two hours after the site was announced.

Another Twitter user said: “Looks like the Donald J Trump account on Trump’s new social media platform has been comprised already”.

Looks like the Donald J Trump account on Trump's new social media platform has been comprised already pic.twitter.com/UywtKga1Tr — Claire Goforth (@clairenjax) October 21, 2021

‘Some real Orwellian s***’

Former United States Representative Justin Amash wrote: “A former president seeking to reclaim power announcing that he’ll soon be sending out his “first TRUTH” via his new platform “TRUTH Social” is some real Orwellian s***.”

A former president seeking to reclaim power announcing that he’ll soon be sending out his “first TRUTH” via his new platform “TRUTH Social” is some real Orwellian s***. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 21, 2021

Another Twitter user said: “Man who made a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims during his White House tenure, not including the super duper election BIG LIE, is naming his new social media platform TRUTH Social, and it’s SPAC is from WUHAN, CHINA. Everybody drink Trump Vodka with your Trump Steaks!”

Man who made a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims during his White House tenure, not including the super duper election BIG LIE, is naming his new social media platform TRUTH Social, and it's SPAC is from WUHAN, CHINA. Everybody drink Trump Vodka with your Trump Steaks! pic.twitter.com/NMdyFb09BB — 🄲🄸🄽🄳🅈 🎃 (@SmartyPants_USA) October 21, 2021

One user tweeted: “Trump introduces new social media platform called Truth Social, he wouldn’t know the truth if it hit him squarely between the eyes.”

Trump introduces new social media platform called Truth Social, he wouldn’t know the truth if it hit him squarely between the eyes. pic.twitter.com/oBEMFyQAwh — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) October 21, 2021

Another added: “It’s ironic how Donald Trump is launching a social media site call Truth Social, which will ultimately be filled with lies.”

Others criticised the name, with tweets such as: “Trump starting a company called TRUTH Social is like Jeffrey Dahmer starting a company called NOT-A-CANNIBAL Teen Safety Services.”

Another said: “Trump starting a Social Media App called “Truth Social” is like Rudy Giuliani starting a dating app called “Sexy Sane.” I rest my case, Your Honor.”

Elsewhere, a TRUTH Social parody account on Twitter wrote: “Success. It’s in our DNA.” Followed by photos from campaigns for Donald Trump’s less successful business ventures.

The average truth social user. pic.twitter.com/b3Mt0hZpQ3 — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) October 21, 2021

WHAT’S MY TRUTH SOCIAL PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/FkjG7UhNvP — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 21, 2021

