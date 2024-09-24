Bourbon lovers will be offered the chance to sample some of the best whiskeys in the World at a tasting in The K Bar at The Kensington Hotel on 27th November.

Attendees will learn about the legendary Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, from the world’s most award-winning distillery Buffalo Trace.

Discover the magic behind one of the world’s most coveted bourbons, which has been described as ‘more of a folk tale than a whiskey’ due to its rarity.

Bourbon fans will sample five 25ml pours from Pappy Van Winkle, considered the most sought-after bourbon in the world that is almost impossible to find, due to its very low production and high demand.

Begin your evening with an expertly crafted Eagle Rare Old Fashioned, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable experience. Then, journey through the finest expressions of Pappy Van Winkle’s craftmanship, starting with 25ml tastings of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year; 25ml of Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and 25ml of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year.

Next up, bourbon connoisseurs will try 25ml of the Pappy Van Winkle 20 – crowned the world’s best bourbon – scoring an astounding 99 out of 100 at the World Spirits Championship. Finally, indulge in the iconic Pappy Van Winkle 23 (25ml), a rare treat usually priced at £135 per pour at The K Bar. Each exquisite bourbon will be paired with a small bite to enhance every sip.

The K Bar will also be serving up three limited-edition Buffalo Trace cocktails for the month of November, all priced at £17. Noyaux is the perfect Autumn tipple, with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Chestnuts and Bitters; whilst Louisville will transport you to the deep South with Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Bourbon, Bacon, Maple and Bitters. Fortunella is made up of a Sazerac Rye, Camparo, Mancino Chinato and Kumquat.

Nestled within The Kensington Hotel, The K Bar is an elegant cocktail bar for clandestine conversations, languid libations, and ‘just one more’ nightcaps. A place where classic and creative cocktails mix with premium spirits and exceptional service reminiscent of an exclusive members’ club – open to all who are in the know.

Tickets to this incredibly rare tasting are £180 each and can be purchased here.

