

We like pizza, we really like good pizza, and we like a bargain. So it was good news when we heard that to celebrate the launch of its third site, cult-favourite Base Face Pizza is offering 50% off all pizzas from Tuesday 17th to Sunday 22nd June for those that book a table at its brand-new home on Kew Road in Richmond. Do note that the discount will not apply to walk ins.

Using long-ferment dough and seasonal British ingredients, Base Face serves up perfected crispy hits from Cheeky Pineapple (pineapple jam, Cobble Lane pepperoni, jalapeños) to Manjamo 3.0 (Nduja, jalapeño jam, red onion) and come in 12″ or 18″ sizes — ideal for sharing or keeping all to yourself.



This new Richmond flagship is their biggest site yet with space for 30 diners inside plus outdoor seating and features their iconic racing green interiors.

Founded by ex-jazz musician turned pizza maestro, Tim Thornton, Base Face Pizza began as a lockdown driveway experiment and quickly evolved into one of London’s rising pizza stars – now with locations in Barnes and Putney, and the new Richmond restaurant will replace its former site in Hammersmith.

The offer is 50% off all pizzas from Tuesday 17th to Sunday 22nd June, 12-9:30pm and the offer applies to bookings only.

Base Face Pizza Richmond, 112 Kew Road, TW9 3DZ