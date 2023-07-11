Britain First leader and crazed nationalist Paul Golding got a royal American roasting after he accused Joe Biden of “deliberately disrespecting” the King on his latest visit to the UK.
Charles and president Biden met on Monday for tea and talks in Windsor Castle where they discussed issues such as climate change and the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK among other things.
But the visit wasn’t without faux-pas.
At one point, Biden touched the King’s right arm with his free hand as the two men exchanged a few words while still shaking hands.
He then walked in front of the King as he inspected the Guard of Honour, much to the chagrin of Paul Golding, the leader of Britain First.
But Golding was quickly put back in his place by a social media storm of angry Yanks.
Here’s a pick of the best of them:
