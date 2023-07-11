Britain First leader and crazed nationalist Paul Golding got a royal American roasting after he accused Joe Biden of “deliberately disrespecting” the King on his latest visit to the UK.

Charles and president Biden met on Monday for tea and talks in Windsor Castle where they discussed issues such as climate change and the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK among other things.

But the visit wasn’t without faux-pas.

At one point, Biden touched the King’s right arm with his free hand as the two men exchanged a few words while still shaking hands.

He then walked in front of the King as he inspected the Guard of Honour, much to the chagrin of Paul Golding, the leader of Britain First.

There’s one of two things going on here.

Either Biden is deliberately disrespecting our King because he’s an Irish nationalist, or, his Alzheimers kicked in and he hasn’t got a clue what’s going on. Take your pick. pic.twitter.com/W664Rgzdpp — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 10, 2023

But Golding was quickly put back in his place by a social media storm of angry Yanks.

Here’s a pick of the best of them:

bro no one outside your weird fucking country even gets what the perceived slight is here https://t.co/FZakV9kotP — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) July 10, 2023

In our traditions, the guy with the most votes gets to walk in front.



Biden: 81M

Meghan Markle’s Father in Law: 0



Biden walks in front. — Lee Edwards (@terronk) July 11, 2023

We don’t have a King. Hope this helps. — principessa (@warmdemanding) July 10, 2023

Brits not getting that Americans aren't royalists is one of the funniest things on this website https://t.co/RMX5qsHDUq — notnotkavi on threads 🌉🚱 (@notkavi) July 10, 2023

Well, actually, disrespecting the king is the first good idea Joe has had. — Bobdad (@Captbobdad) July 10, 2023

