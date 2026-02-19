Brits have revealed their official go-to choices when it comes to hotel breakfast buffets – and the results might surprise you.

While the traditional fry-up still has its fans, it’s unexpected favourites like pancakes, fruit salad and croissants that are climbing the rankings, signalling a shift in how the nation likes to start the day away from home.

A new study into the unique peculiarities of British hotel breakfast behaviour has uncovered not only surprising food favourites, but also a widespread culture of politeness, hesitation and self-consciousness at breakfast buffets across the nation.

The poll of 2,000 Brits found that hash browns remain the nation’s number one buffet treat (41 per cent), but the rest of the top rankings reveal a move towards lighter and sweeter options. Pancakes (39 per cent) and fruit salad (37 per cent) both outrank classic hot items such as bacon (29 per cent) and scrambled eggs (29 per cent), while croissants (36 per cent) also rank highly – highlighting changing tastes and a growing appetite for variety at breakfast.

Despite this adventurous approach to what goes on the plate, the journey to the buffet itself can be socially awkward. Eight in 10 Brits admit to sitting down when shown to their table, only to stand straight back up again to start their buffet trip, while 37 per cent of those dining as a couple say one person stays behind to ‘man’ the table while the other gathers food.

Politeness is also in full force before the first bite: the average Brit says “sorry” at least twice while navigating the buffet, either when passing someone or reaching for food, with an extra-apologetic 13 per cent saying it five times or more over the course of breakfast.

Commissioned by Travelodge, home of the ‘Unlimited Breakfast’, the research found that 35 per cent of people feel judged by strangers over their portion sizes when walking back from the buffet – even though Brits typically enjoy two portions on average, and more than a quarter (27 per cent) admit to going up for thirds.

The research also reveals a growing enthusiasm for drinks and lighter options alongside cooked items. Guests typically drink two glasses of juice at breakfast, while a third (33 per cent) have three glasses or more — suggesting that the juice station is becoming a destination in its own right.

Brits’ top 10 breakfast buffet treats:

Hash browns (41 per cent) Pancakes (39 per cent) Fruit salad (37 per cent) Croissants (36 per cent) Bacon (29 per cent) Scrambled eggs (29 per cent) Baked beans (25 per cent) Bagels (21 per cent) Toast and preserves (21 per cent) White bread (17per cent)

A Travelodge spokesperson said: “Our research shows that while hash browns still hold the crown, Britain’s breakfast tastes are evolving — with pancakes, fruit and pastries now competing with traditional cooked favourites. Guests are clearly enjoying the freedom to mix things up, whether that’s pairing a fry-up with fruit salad or going back for a second helping of pancakes.

“The buffet itself is also a uniquely British social experience, full of quiet politeness and unspoken rules — from apologising while reaching for the tongs to leaving someone behind to guard the table. With our Unlimited Breakfast, guests can enjoy all their favourites, surprising or classic, with total choice and zero judgement.”

