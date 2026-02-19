Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, it has been reported by the BBC.

Photos show cars arriving at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk earlier this morning after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former prince with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this week, Liam Byrne, the chairman of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee, told Radio 4’s Today programme that MPs were considering investigating Andrew, who turns 66 today, for his conduct while working as a trade envoy for the UK, a position he held between 2001 and 2011.

The latest files released by the US Department of Justice appear to show the former prince forwarded sensitive government documents and commercial information to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

MPs are taking the allegations “acutely seriously”, Byrne said.

“And I can guarantee you that MPs are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks,” he added.

“My job as the chair is to make sure that the options are on the table in front of them when we consider it next week when Parliament resumes.”

A statement from Thames Valley police reads:

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

“Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

This is a breaking news story – more to follow