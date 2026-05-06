At 269 metres above London, somewhere between the hum of the City and the slow drift of morning clouds, a Full English breakfast arrives at the table.

Not just any Full English – a £19 one, with a quiet ambition: to be the highest breakfast in Europe.

It’s served at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, newly opened on the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate, the capital’s tallest building. Down below, London is already in motion: buses threading through streets, traders checking screens, the Thames folding through the city. Up here, it feels momentarily paused.

This is where Gordon Ramsay chooses to serve breakfast.

And not quietly, either.

A breakfast with altitude

There’s something inherently grounding about a Full English – eggs, bacon, sausage, the familiar architecture of a plate built for mornings that matter. But here, it’s reframed. Elevated, quite literally, into something else.

The plate lands against a backdrop of uninterrupted skyline: St Paul’s in the distance, glass towers catching early light, the city stretching far beyond the usual horizon. It’s a reminder that even the most traditional meal can feel entirely new when the setting changes.

At £19, it’s not trying to reinvent the breakfast – it’s staking a claim. Not for extravagance, but for experience. And with other dishes, such as the wonderful Sausage McGordon, on offer, this is a milestone served sunny-side up.

A milestone served sunny-side up

The opening of Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at 22 Bishopsgate isn’t just another launch. It marks the 100th restaurant worldwide for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants – a milestone that feels deliberately placed at the very top of London.

The site itself already carries momentum. Just a floor below, Lucky Cat set the tone when it opened in 2025, turning the building into one of the city’s most talked-about dining destinations.

Now, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar builds on that energy, more expansive, more all-day, more attuned to the rhythm of the city. Breakfast is just the beginning.

From first bite to late-night skyline

By mid-morning, the room fills with a different kind of buzz. Coffee cups replace cocktail glasses – for now. The same space that serves a quiet breakfast will, by evening, shift into something louder, brighter, fuelled by music, cocktails, and the glow of London after dark.

The menu follows that same arc. The return of GFC. The unapologetic indulgence of the Idiot Sandwich. The theatre of a Beef Wellington shared high above the streets. Even afternoon tea arrives with a sense of play – including a Wagon Wheel dessert moulded, unmistakably, in Ramsay’s likeness.

But it all starts here.

With breakfast.