A new late-night venue has opened in the heart of the West End this spring, bringing cocktails, DJs and competitive socialising to one of London’s busiest areas.

Rocket Room can be found above Market Place Food Hall in Leicester Square, transforming the building’s second floor into a sleek 120-capacity bar and games venue overlooking the square.

Positioned as a more refined alternative to London’s larger activity-led venues, Rocket Room has been designed with the feel of an intimate cocktail bar rather than a traditional arcade or games hall. Expect low lighting, a central bar and DJs gradually building the atmosphere into the evening.

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Alongside drinks, guests are able to take part in a mix of social games including axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard and beer pong. The cocktail menu focuses on elevated takes on classics such as Negronis, Margaritas and Old Fashioneds, alongside premium spirits and signature serves curated by in-house mixologists.

Having visited Rocket Room and tried out all it’s games, we can vouch for how much good fun it is. It could work equally for date nights, after-work drinks and group socials, offering a smaller-scale experience compared to some of the capital’s sprawling competitive gaming venues.

Its location above Leicester Square could also make it a popular spot during the area’s regular red-carpet film premieres, with views across the square offering guests a front-row seat to the crowds and activity below.

Prices start from £80 per hour for axe throwing lanes, while darts start from £40, beer pong from £35 and shuffleboard from £30. Group packages are available from £35 per person, including two hours of gameplay, drinks and a reserved table.

Visitors will also be able to make use of the food offering downstairs at Market Place Food Hall before heading upstairs for drinks and games.