London may not always win the national argument against Britain’s great seaside towns or northern chippies, but the capital remains home to some truly exceptional fish and chip shops – from old-school Formica-counter institutions frying in glorious beef dripping to polished neighbourhood favourites with cult followings.

Drawing on Reddit’s fiercely opinionated Londoners, James Dimitri’s extensive 2025 London chippy rankings, The London Economic’s editorial picks, and the verdicts of food critics including Jay Rayner, this is the most comprehensive guide to where London’s best fish and chips really are.

The golden rule: seek out beef dripping

Among serious enthusiasts, one detail repeatedly separates the good from the great: beef dripping.

Traditionalists argue it delivers superior flavour, richer chips, deeper savouriness, and a crispness vegetable oil struggles to match. Reddit users are especially evangelical on this point, often steering fellow Londoners toward the increasingly rare shops preserving this method.

1. Ken’s Fish Bar (Herne Hill / North Dulwich)

Jay Rayner’s favourite London chippy and arguably London’s most respected all-rounder.

Established in 1984, Ken’s has evolved from local institution to national food destination. James Dimitri calls it one of the finest pieces of fried fish in London, praising its crisp golden batter, flaky fish, and excellent curry sauce. Jay Rayner has repeatedly singled it out as his personal favourite, celebrating its no-nonsense execution and consistency.

Its appearance on Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil only amplified its reputation.

As one Reddit user put it, “Ken’s is about as good as you’ll get… no frills… far better than many/most.”

Why it stands out:

Exceptionally crisp batter

Fresh, flaky cod

Strong local credibility

Critic-approved excellence

2. The Fryer’s Delight (Holborn)

A legendary survivor of old London.

Founded in 1958, Fryer’s Delight is among central London’s most famous remaining traditional chippies, notable for frying in beef dripping. Its retro interior, old-school service, and deep savoury crust have made it iconic.

For purists, this remains one of the capital’s essential fish-and-chip experiences.

As one Reddit user noted, “There are two places that fry in beef dripping I’ve found, Fryers Delight near Holborn…”

Why it stands out:

Beef dripping frying

Historic charm

Classic cabbie favourite

Deep traditional flavour

3. Knight’s Fish Bar (West Norwood)

A cult south London favourite and one of the city’s rare remaining beef dripping specialists.

Knight’s is often cited by serious fish-and-chip enthusiasts precisely because of its adherence to traditional frying methods. Reddit consensus repeatedly places it among London’s elite.

Why it stands out:

Beef dripping

Superb chips

South London institution

Increasingly rare traditional method

4. Marlow Fish Bar (Sydenham)

Less touristy, deeply respected.

Known for using beef tallow, Marlow has become a key destination for aficionados seeking traditional flavour profiles.

Why it stands out:

Beef dripping / tallow

Excellent value

Serious enthusiast appeal

5. Masters Superfish (Waterloo)

A long-standing favourite near Waterloo, praised for generous portions and excellent batter texture.

As one Reddit user put it, “Masters Superfish in Waterloo, hands down.”

Why it stands out:

Huge portions

Reliable consistency

Classic London chippy feel

6. Brockley’s Rock (Brockley)

Award-winning and repeatedly praised by south-east Londoners.

As one Reddit user put it, “Brockley Rock is definitely the best I’ve had in London.”

Why it stands out:

Excellent fish quality

Strong reputation

Modern but authentic

7. Toff’s (Muswell Hill)

North London’s classic heavyweight.

Toff’s has built its reputation on consistency, quality fish, and excellent chips.

Why it stands out:

North London institution

Family-run longevity

Frequent Reddit praise

8. Golden Union (Soho)

Central London done properly.

A polished operation without sacrificing traditional standards.

9. Golden Hind (Marylebone)

One of central London’s most famous fish restaurants, often preferred to more tourist-heavy alternatives.

10. Poppies Fish & Chips (Spitalfields/Camden)

Divisive but undeniably famous.

Though some Redditors dismiss it as touristy, many still praise quality and nostalgia.

11. Golden Chippy (Greenwich)

Award-winning, though divisive among locals.

12. Fish Central (Clerkenwell)

A refined seafood-forward option with excellent frying standards.

13. Rock & Sole Plaice (Covent Garden)

Historic and surprisingly reliable for central London.

14. Sea Shell of Lisson Grove

Classic and long-standing.

15. Hoxton Fish House

Frequently praised by East Londoners.

16. Chipping Wharf (Hackney/Victoria Park)

A rising modern favourite.

17. Fish House (Hackney)

Contemporary but quality-focused.

18. Sutton & Sons (Stoke Newington / Islington)

Popular, modern, dependable.

19. Baileys Fish and Chips (Fulham)

West London reliability.

20. Molesey Fish Bar (Greater London fringe)

Technically outside central London, but often cited by enthusiasts due to beef dripping excellence.

Jay Rayner’s Herne Hill favourite: why Ken’s matters

Jay Rayner’s endorsement matters because his standards for British comfort food are famously unforgiving. His affection for Ken’s reflects a broader truth: London’s best fish and chips are rarely in flashy tourist centres.

Ken’s succeeds through precision rather than reinvention — crisp batter, fresh fish, proper chips, and consistency.

For many Londoners, it represents the ideal modern chippy: rooted in tradition, but not trapped by nostalgia.

Final verdict

Best overall:

Ken’s Fish Bar

Best beef dripping classic:

The Fryer’s Delight

Best south London traditionalist:

Knight’s Fish Bar

Best north London institution:

Toff’s

Best rising modern star:

Brockley’s Rock

Conclusion

The best fish and chips in London are not necessarily the most famous, central, or expensive.

Instead, greatness usually lies where:

Batter shatters audibly

Chips retain fluffy interiors

Fish is flaky and fresh

Vinegar is applied generously

And, ideally, beef dripping still reigns supreme

For purists, London’s elite fish and chip shops remain a culinary treasure — but knowing where to go makes all the difference.