I love mushrooms, and I always loved Antonio Carluccio’s food at his original restaurant in Seven Dials all those years ago. And in particular we were both mushroom aficionados, albiet his standing in the mushroom fan community was a bit more significant than mine.

Now to celebrate the reissue of A Passion For Mushrooms – a reimagined edition of the late Antonio Carluccio’s love letter to all things funghi – TOZI Restaurant and Bar in Victoria will present a special four-course menu from 7th – 11th October, priced at £60 per person. A quarter of menu sales will be donated to The Antonio Carluccio Foundation, which supports disadvantaged young chefs and global hunger initiatives.

Having been at the helm of TOZI Restaurant and Bar for almost 13 years, Head Chef Maurilio Molteni worked with his friend and mentor Antonio at his iconic Neal Street Restaurant. The Passion For Mushrooms Menu is a celebration of the two chefs and their dedication to authentic Italian cooking and seasonal produce.

The menu starts with Carluccio’s antipasto of wild mushroom crostini, followed by a TOZI favourite: buffalo ricotta ravioli with winter black truffle. Pheasant breast with cauliflower mushroom and jus is at the heart of the menu; an original recipe from Antonio Carluccio dedicated to the then Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness King Charles, following his own foraging discovery in Balmoral Woods. The menu closes with TOZI’s signature pistachio tiramisu, a Sicilian twist on the Italian classic.

First published in 1989, A Passion for Mushrooms introduced generations to foraging and cooking wild funghi, blending over 100 timeless recipes with Carluccio’s own delightful anecdotes and a field guide to over 25 species of wild mushroom. The new edition retains Antonio’s original text but features a fresh new format with all-new illustrations and a heartfelt foreword by celebrated chef Giorgio Locatelli.

Available from 7th – 11th October, The Passion for Mushrooms Menu costs £60pp for four courses. To book, visit: https://www.tozirestaurant.co.uk/.

A Passion for Mushrooms book is published by Pavilion, HarperCollins, available from 28th August 2025 online from www.carluccios.com at a preferential price and with free delivery as well as good bookshops and online retailers.

TOZI Restaurant & Bar, Victoria, 8 Gillingham Street, Pimlico, London SW1V 1HJ

@tozirestaurant

Opening Hours: Monday – Closed, Tuesday – Friday 12PM – 21:30PM, Saturday – 12:30PM – 21:30PM, and Sunday – Closed

[email protected]