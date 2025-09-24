When I were little (he says, to groans) The King’s Road it used to be a great place to go out – pubs, bars, dodgy “American” diners, old fashioned Catonese places and the culinary car crash that was Oriel. 21st birthday bashes at the 151 Club. And then it all died when the houses began to be used as offshore wealth storage rather than homes. But slowly but surely it is coming back and in a fantastic development, this October, Tom Peake, Mark Reynolds and Nick Fox of Three Cheers Pub Co., will open their tenth and most notable pub to date, The Trafalgar Public House in Chelsea. Which is the first new pub in the area for around 100 years. Even I am not that old.

Named after one of Britain’s most decisive victories, presumably with a view to seducing the custom of retired officers living in the ‘hood, The Trafalgar is the result of some serious investment. Spread across two floors, the ground floor will be a proper British pub serving excellent food and drink. Downstairs will be dedicated to live entertainment and private parties in keeping with King’s Road’s vibrant history.

The impressive building, originally built by Sir Roger Blomfield, (also responsible for Chequers natch) is intended to serve as a social hub away from the hustle and bustle of Chelsea life. In other words, pop in for a pint, stay for the best cheese and ham toastie, come for lunch, lean into another glass of English sparkling wine or enjoy a three-course dinner and decide to stay for the DJ. Works for me.

Upstairs, the original five-metre-high ceilings, large Georgian windows and ornate plasterwork will blend with a new, warm and handsome interior filled with an impressive bar, intimate booths, oversized chandeliers, leather dining chairs and vintage artwork to create a timeless, elegant space that invites relaxation.

Downstairs will feature a first-class sound system, an antique mirrored ceiling and a hidden bar, making it an unmissable party space. It will also host an enticing roster of live music, creative arts and cabaret events. The award-winning Always Be Comedy will bring their unbeatable stand-up shows every Thursday. I also forsee 151 Club style parties in it’s future, but maybe that’s just my odd mix of optimism and nostalgia.

Three Cheers Pub Co. owner Tom Peake said: “We are delighted to be taking on this historic site and creating a wonderful new public house, a home from home for Chelsea locals and visitors alike. We are proud to be a part of this exciting development and look forward to bringing a real sense of community and connection to the area that only a proper British pub can.”

Hugh Seaborn, Chief Executive of Cadogan added: “The Trafalgar will be a great addition to the King’s Road. Pubs are a central part of community life and we are proud to be reintroducing not just a brilliant pub, but one that will contribute towards Chelsea’s fantastic arts scene with unmissable music, theatre, comedy and performance. We know that it will be welcomed by locals and become a new destination for those visiting Chelsea”

We’ll keep you posted and let you know how it looks when it opens…

The Trafalgar Public House 224-226 King’s Road, London SW3 5UA

www.thetrafalgarchelsea.com

@thetrafalgarchelsea

[email protected]