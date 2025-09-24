The luxury watch market has gone from a hobbyist, collector’s domain into a sophisticated investment space. High-end timepieces now have attention from boutique wealth managers and savvy investors who find alternatives to volatile stock markets. From 20

18 to 2023, second-hand luxury watches delivered over 20% annual returns over the past decade. They beat the S&P 500.

How do luxury watches retain value?

Luxury watches tend to maintain their worth through craftsmanship excellence and controlled production volumes. Premium timepieces are a representation of centuries of horological expertise distilled into mechanical expression. There is value in the precious metals themselves, but also the months of craft gone into them.

Then, scarcity is required. Prestigious manufacturers deliberately limit production to create natural supply constraints that support pricing. Of course, this could theoretically change, but it wouldn’t be in their best interest to.

How does Rolex retain value compared to other luxury watches?

Rolex in particular shows exceptional value retention due to its brand recognition and consistent quality. The crown logo has instant recognition wherever you are in the world – it transcends cultural barriers. This is important to investors, because as, for example, South East Asia becomes more affluent and its middle classes grow, the global demand for Rolexes will increase.

Rolex’s vertical integration helps with its value stability, as it controls every aspect of production. This doesn’t just keep quality consistent, but ensures there’s no way to hijack and hike the supply. Rolex models have outperformed most of its competitors, and the investment potential of the Rolex Sea Dweller in particular has skyrocketed in the past fifteen years. Platforms such as Chrono24 reflect this trend clearly, with many models appreciating significantly on the secondary market.

What role does brand heritage play in Rolex valuation?

Brand heritage is everything when it comes to longevity and market confidence. Rolex is associated with exploration achievements and precision, and that creates emotional connections. For example, Rolex has been attached to summiting Everest and deep-sea exploration records – it’s a bit like our association with extreme sports and Red Bull, only more premium.



What economic factors influence luxury watch prices?

If a stock market crash occurs, it’s common to see investors turn to tangible assets. The economy at large does impact luxury watch markets due to wealth distribution and consumer confidence levels too, but it’s surprisingly inelastic because people aren’t usually on the fence about whether they can afford one.

When interest rates are low, though, physical assets do become comparatively more appealing than saving our money, and the growth of HNW individuals has helped increase demand for the high-end models. High inflation can also cause people to turn to physical assets, because cash is losing value.

Building a timepiece portfolio for tomorrow

Smart investors understand that tangible assets with both utility and appreciation potential deserve portfolio consideration, particularly in a time when intangible tech stocks are so expensive.

Success in watch investing requires patience rather than emotional purchasing decisions. The most profitable approaches involve focusing on established brands with proven track records and maintaining pieces in excellent condition.

Key Takeaways:

Collectible watches outperformed the S&P 500 from 2018 to 2023

Rolex demonstrates superior value retention through brand recognition

Brand heritage creates emotional value

Low interest / high inflation can steer people towards tangible assets

Successful watch investing is about focusing on established brands and maintaining excellent condition

Featured image by @johntorcasio via Upsplash. Creative Commons.