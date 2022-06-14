A new study has pinpointed the exact age at which our hangovers start to get worse.

Attempting to demystify the age-old dilemma of when we officially become lightweights, thortful surveyed a nat-rep sample of Brits to determine when the morning after effects start to worsen.

They found that hangovers get worse from the age of 34, with people starting to prefer a night on the sofa rather than the dance floor when they hit 37.

The study also found that we:

Start craving fast food after a night out at age 28

Stop doing shots at age 33

Injure two-day hangovers at age 35

Change our go-to drink choices at age 36

We know our limit from age 37

And we feel like we’re too old to be going out from age 38

Explaining why our hangovers do get worse with age, Dr Deborah Lee, at Dr Fox Online Pharmacy says, “Little research has been conducted on the severity of hangovers with ageing. However, hangovers are due to the breakdown of alcohol and the persisting presence of its toxic metabolite – acetaldehyde – in the body.

“Hangovers are likely to worsen with age because the activity of the key enzymes involved in alcohol breakdown – alcohol dehydrogenase and cytochrome P4502E1 – becomes less efficient with age.

“Also, older people have less muscle and more fat, plus the distribution of water within the body alters as we age. The end result is higher levels of blood alcohol which take longer to metabolise.”

