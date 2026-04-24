Michelin starred restaurant Sushi Kanesaka is at the highest end of fine dining in London, and it’s Michelin Series are a particular highlight in which a series of leading chefs from across the globe collaborate with the Sushi Kanesaka team for a series of one-night-only omakase experiences. Building on the success of its inaugural series, the 2026 edition introduces three distinct culinary voices, each offering a refined exploration of craftsmanship, seasonality and expression.

Built on true collaboration, each evening will bring together the UK’s most decorated restaurants intertwining two culinary approaches. Working side by side, the chefs will shape an omakase experience that moves seamlessly between disciplines – pairing the precision of sushi with dishes that reflect each guest chef’s individual style. Guided by the structure and rhythm of omakase, every menu is shaped by progressions, balance and attention to detail.

Best of all, this year the series starts with Michael Wignall of The Angel at Hetton from my native North Yorkshire. For those who have not been, the Angel is a wonderful old pub the beauty of whose food is matched only by the beauty of the wild Dales landscape in which it sits. Improbably, Michael Wignall has made a pub north of Skipton into one of the best restaurants in the country. If you have not been then you must, but in the interim a slightly easier solution is to go to this chef collaboration on Tuesday, 5th May 2026 at Sushi Kanesaka.

The series certainly builds from there, with Michael being followed by Tom Aikens and Bernhard Zimmerl.

Chef Hirotaka Wada commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Michael and his team for the first in our Michelin Series for 2026, bringing together our techniques and culinary creativity. We admire what Michael is creating at The Angel at Hetton – his ever-evolving style creates unique dishes full of flavour. At Sushi Kanesaka we are guided by Japanese traditional principles, and are passionate about sustainability, seasonality and sourcing – this should be a memorable experience for our guests.”

Michael Wignall added, “I’ve always admired the deep respect that Japanese culture shows toward ingredients. The ethos behind the cuisine resonates strongly with my own philosophy. That sense of care, precision, and seasonality is reflected in my dishes, where I combine traditional Japanese techniques with exceptional local ingredients. I’m especially looking forward to collaborating with Sushi Kanesaka. I greatly admire his work and his thoughtful approach to modern dining. It’s an honour to work alongside someone whose craftsmanship and dedication to the guest experience are so inspiring.”

The Angel at Hetton

The dinner will be served over two sittings (5.30pm and 8.30pm) on Tuesday 5th May at Sushi Kanesaka. The experience will be £420, with the option of pairings which is £300. Guests will be able to make a booking here.

The series will continue with Tom Aikens of Muse on 16th September 2026 and Bernhard Zimmerl of ZIMMERL, with the date in October 2026 to be announced shortly. Tom Aikens is regarded as one of London’s most influential chefs, known for his refined, ingredient-led approach to modern British cuisine. His narrative-led style translates memory and emotion into carefully composed dishes, offering a thoughtful and contemporary interpretation within the rhythm of omakase. Whilst Bernhard Zimmerl, chef of ZIMMERL, brings a distinctive Central European perspective shaped by his Austrian heritage. His approach centres on clarity of flavour and regional produce, offering a modern interpretation that sits in dialogue with the precision of Edomae sushi.

Sushi Kanesaka, 45 Park Lane, London W1K 1PN – Sushi Kanesaka – 020 7493 4545

The Angel at Hetton, Hetton, Near Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 6LT – The Angel – 01756 730263 – [email protected]

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