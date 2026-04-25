Argentina have called for new talks with the UK about the Falkland Islands.

This comes after the US said that they are “considering reviewing the British claim to the Falkland Islands”.

The US made the claim allegedly to ‘punish’ the UK for their lack of support in Iran.

Argentina’s foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, posted to X to express his country’s willingness to resume negotiations with the UK.

Ante las recientes declaraciones públicas de altos funcionarios del Gobierno del Reino Unido de Gran Bretaña e Irlanda del Norte respecto de la soberanía sobre las Islas Malvinas, la Argentina reafirma sus derechos soberanos sobre las Islas Malvinas, Georgias del Sur y Sandwich… — Pablo Quirno (@pabloquirno) April 24, 2026

He said: “In response to the recent public statements by high-ranking officials of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, Argentina reaffirms its sovereign rights over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime spaces.

“The occupation of 1833 was an act of force contrary to the international law of the time that violated our territorial integrity and gave rise to a colonial situation that persists.

“The United Nations General Assembly recognized, through Resolution 2065 (XX), the existence of a sovereignty dispute and urged Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve it through bilateral negotiations.

“This call has been reiterated by numerous bilateral and multilateral pronouncements, including those of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization (C24), the Organization of American States (OAS), the Common Market of the South (MERCOSUR) and its Associated States, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the member countries of the Brasilia Consensus, and the Group of 77 and China.”

He added: “We reject the British invocation of the principle of the free determination of peoples. The current inhabitants of the Malvinas Islands have never been recognized as a “people” by the United Nations. It is not acceptable for the island inhabitants to become arbiters of a territorial dispute in which their own country, as an implanted population, is a party.

“For this reason, the so-called “referendum” of 2013 is also invalid. We further denounce the illegal activities of exploration and exploitation of natural resources—both renewable and non-renewable—in particular the so-called “Final Investment Decision” announced by the illegitimate licensees Rockhopper Exploration Plc and Navitas Petroleum Lp, for the development of the “Sea Lion” field, which seek to disregard Argentine sovereign rights and violate United Nations resolutions.

“For all the reasons stated, the Argentine Republic once again expresses its willingness to resume bilateral negotiations with the United Kingdom that will allow for finding a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute and bring an end to the special and particular colonial situation in which they are immersed, and thanks the entire international community for the support received for Argentine sovereign rights over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime spaces.

“By history, by right, and by conviction: the Malvinas are Argentine.”

Yesterday the UK hit back after it was revealed the US was “considering reviewing the British claim to the Falkland Islands”.

Downing Street responded after a leaked email internal to the US government suggested the US could “punish” the UK for its lack of support in Iran by reviewing the British claim to the islands.

This is just one option being considered by the Americans who are looking at getting back at NATO allies for their reluctance to enter the war.

Penguins, native to the islands, are a crucial ingredient in making Guinness. Credit: Adobe Stock.

In response to this news, the prime minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “We could not be clearer about the UK’s position on the Falklands.

“It’s longstanding, it’s unchanged. Sovereignty rests with the UK and self-determination is paramount.”

Asked if the UK has made that clear to Donald Trump, the spokesman said: “I wouldn’t get ahead of this, but our position is consistent.

The Falkland Islands. Credit: Adobe Stock.

“The Falkland Islands have previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining an overseas territory. We have always stood behind the right to self-determination.”

He added that the UK has made its position clear to previous US administrations on the territory.

All this said, when asked if the UK could defend the Falklands confidently, he replied: “That is not the situation we’re in. That’s a hypothetical.”

“We’ve expressed our position before, we’ll continue to express that position.

“Sovereignty rests with us. Self-determination is paramount.”