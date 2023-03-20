The ‘UKIPisation’ of Britain’s supermarkets looks to have been turned up a notch after Lidl appeared to make the Union Jack more prominent on its packs of New Zealand lamb.

A number of supermarkets have taken to brandishing the British flag on their products of late in a bid to pander to a wave of nationalism seemingly sweeping across the country.

The Co-Op now sells ice cubes in Union Jack packets that are ‘made with British water’ and a block of butter wrapped patriotically in the flag recently prompted one social media user to write: “I don’t actually need my fridge to be a UKIP advert” in Morrison’s direction.

Posting on Twitter, Steve Dresser also pointed to this attempt by Lidl to blow up the Union Jack in the New Zealand flag.

The image appears on lamb kebabs and lamb leg stakes that are reared and slaughtered in Australia, according to Dresser.

Nice try, guys!

Same here, yet these are reared and slaughtered in Australia. pic.twitter.com/BohH7cgw8Z — Steve Dresser (@dresserman) March 19, 2023

