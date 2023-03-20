Oliver Dowden has been pressed on why only a select handful of media outlets were invited on Suella Braverman’s trip to Rwanda.

Concerns have been raised over the home secretary’s trip out to East Africa after only a select few media outlets were invited to cover it.

Media representatives from outlets including GB News, the Daily Mail, Times, Express and The Telegraph were given access to the trip, while the BBC, The Independent, The Guardian, Daily Mirror and i were not invited.

Those on the trip have proceeded to print favourable coverage of it, with this Telegraph piece making the rounds on social media last week.

There’s a word for this. And it ain’t ‘journalism’. pic.twitter.com/Xe8wN2cXL3 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) March 18, 2023

Putting Oliver Dowden to task on the matter, Sophy Ridge asked why only a select few media outlets were invited, suggesting the party is scared of scrutiny.

Watch the clip in full below:

#Ridge: If Rwanda is such a great policy… why did Suella Braverman only invite the right-wing press to Rwanda.. GBnews, Sun & Mail… why are you scared of scrutiny?



Oliver Dowden: I don't know the details..



SR: This looks like you're running away from scrutiny#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/4E7brwBIy8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 19, 2023

Related: Gary Lineker was right to make parallels to 1930s Germany