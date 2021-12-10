One of the leading mezcal producers in Mexico and Mexican Duty-Free channels, ZIGNUM is also the most awarded mezcal in the world, particularly renowned for its smooth, easy to drink spirits.

Under fifth generation family-run Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto (Casa AGP), ZIGNUM’s mezcals are produced by combining time-consuming traditional methods with the latest technology, creativity, and innovation, with access to four traditional brick ovens, over 1,500 American and French oak casks, a state-of-the-art greenhouse for first generation agave cultivations, and a growing estate with 35 hectares of agave Espadín plants.

The ZIGNUM distillery also has a prominent focus on the environment, with its Método Verde® Sustainability Programs aimed at having the lowest possible environmental impact. As well as operating its own wastewater treatment facility, ZIGNUM also uses solar energy for heating; is certified “Clean Industry” by Mexico’s Ministry for Environmental Protection, and Kosher, among other quality designations. The distillery is also animal cruelty-free, with no mules or horses used.

With three mezcals available in the UK market, the brand’s portfolio includes an unaged ZIGNUM Joven Mezcal, ZIGNUM Reposado Mezcal, and ZIGNUM Añejo Mezcal. Aged in a combination of French and American oak barrels for a minimum of 18 months – beyond the minimum time required by the regulations of the Denomination of Origin – the ZIGNUM Añejo Mezcal showcases the expertise of the distillery’s Maestro Mezcalero, who blends the aged liquid, which is then bottled at 40 per cent ABV and ensnared within a stylish bottle.

Thanks to the aging process, the ZIGNUM Añejo Mezcal has strong notes of caramel, vanilla, and wood imparted from the oak barrels. Vegetal notes of cooked agave also dominate on the nose, joined by some dried banana, mango, guava and some marshmallow sweetness. Caramel and vanilla continue on the dry but sweet palate, joined by further agave alongside dark cherry, rum and raisin, and creamy apple, plus cinnamon and feint tobacco. Using steam-cooked agave, the ZIGNUM Añejo Mezcal has less smokiness than typical of mezcal, but it’s extremely smooth and warming. Best sipped neat and well-suited to being paired with foods such as good quality chocolate, orange wedges, or freeze dried pineapple slices.

ZIGNUM Añejo Mezcal is available from select UK stockists, including Amazon, Master of Malt, and more. RSP £62.58, 70cl.

Related: The best Christmas gifts for tequila lovers