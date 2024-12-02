A start-up has laid claim to being London’s most carefully sourced sourdough pizza by sourcing produce largely from suppliers within the city walls.

Soda Pizza, which now boasts six restaurants after starting up as a pop-up in 2011, makes its sourdough base from on-site milled grains and a starter dating back 200 years.

The team sources the freshest seasonal toppings from community gardens and local producers and farmers, including a charcuterie producer in Islington, a mozzarella producer in Acton, and a Walthamstow honey producer, as well as a vertical salad farm in Dagenham.

Their new winter menu includes the Wicker Man, which comes complete with pepperoni and nduja cured in Islington, fresh mozzarella produced in Acton using milk from a single herd just outside of London (delivered three times a week) and chilli-infused Walthamstow honey.

Top Boy, meanwhile, uses mushrooms from Devon’s Forest Funghi and mixed seasonal salad leaves topped with Lincolnshire Poacher, aka the ‘UK Parmesan’ – which arrives from Dagenham.

Other intriguingly named pizzas include Jon Bon Chovy, White Goat and Dirty Boy, plus the obligatory Margherita topped with Lincolnshire Poacher.

Dan Birch, Founder & Director, Sodo Pizza, says: “What sets us apart is our base. A light, well-fermented sourdough made with nutritious, freshly milled grains. From there, adding the best seasonal produce from all around us.

“We’re always looking to solve the problem of the provenance of ingredients by working directly with farmers and producers to ensure we’re serving up the best possible pizza we can.”

