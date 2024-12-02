Elon Musk could sidestep overseas donation laws by donating to Nigel Farage and the Reform UK Party through the UK branch of X, it has been reported.

The Tesla billionaire, who donated tens of millions of pounds to Donald Trump’s campaign, is said to be considering funnelling $100 million to the British far-right party spearheaded by Farage.

According to the Times, it would be with the explicit goal of making the Reform UK leader prime minister.

UK law dictates that politicians can only accept donations from British citizens or UK-registered companies which are incorporated in the UK and carry out business in the UK.

Although Musk doesn’t qualify personally, he could get around the rules by channelling money through the UK branch of UK, which he owns.

Farage told the Times: “All I can say is that I’m in touch with him and he is very supportive of my policy positions.

“We both share a friendship with Donald Trump and Trump has said good things about me in front of Musk. We’ve got a good relationship with him.”

Farage stopped short of confirming the donation, while comment from X has not been forthcoming.

One of Musk’s first moves when he first took over the company was to install a bounceback with all requests for comment being greeted with a poo emoji.

