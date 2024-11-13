One of the best pizza spots in London has just snapped up a central location to add to its portfolio of sites in Kentish Town and Clapham.

Berberè, which made TLE purr when it brought a slice of Bologna to the Big Smoke in March, will be opening its third London location on Tottenham Court Road on 5th December.

Founded in 2010, by Calabrian brothers Matteo and Salvatore Aloe, the cherished local Italian pizzeria is currently recognised as the world’s fifth-best artisan pizza by 50 Top Pizza.

Renowned for its signature dough, made using a 24-hour-proof, live sourdough, the menu will offer a selection of Berberè classics including the Margherita, the Diavola Piccante with spicy salami, Calabrian ’nduja and Neapolitan mozzarella and the Norma with baked aubergines, basil & walnut pesto, and fior di latte mozzarella.

To get diners in the festive spirit, Berberè will also be launching a Christmas-themed pizza, the Pizza Natale, topped with Cotechino, cavolo Nero, asiago and fior di latte mozzarella.

To accompany the menu, Berberè have compiled a wine menu consisting of Italian wines alongside beers from London brewery, Two Tribes, as well as a concise Italian cocktail menu featuring classics such as the Negroni and Campari Spritz.

Bellissimo!

Related: Dave’s: The cult US food chain out to disrupt the London chicken shop scene