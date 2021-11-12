Heavily subsidised bar prices in the House of Commons have left many people wondering how many MPs have time for a second job.

With a pint of Carling costing just £3.30 and the Cellarman’s Reserve coming in at £2.60 it is easily the cheapest place to drink in central London, with many local Westminster establishments charging double that price.

Elsewhere MPs can also tuck into soups for less than a pound in the Terrace Cafeteria and enjoy a three-course meal of soup, steak and parfait for under £13 in the Members’ Dining Room.

Compare that to the nearest pubs – where most burgers cost more than £15 – and you can say our elected representatives are getting a fair amount of bang for their buck!

According to the latest stats taxpayers stumped up £57,000 a week to subsidise food and drink for politicians across both houses.

In the House of Commons the public had to find £1.7 million to fund MPs, their staff and guests in bars, canteens and restaurants.

The Terrace Cafeteria received a £646,000 subsidy, while the Peers’ Dining Room in the House of Lords was propped up by some £779,257 – leading to Liberal Democrat peer Lord Tyler to describe it as the “best day care centre for the elderly in London”.

