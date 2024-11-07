Revelations that the Royal Family is taking money from charities and the NHS have prompted an old clip of Robert Smith to go viral again.

A Dispatches investigation carried out with the Sunday Times uncovered previously hidden financial transactions of the Royal Family, relating to King Charles and Prince William.

It found that their property empires will make at least £50 million from leasing land to public services such as the NHS.

They even charge the RNLI to launch their boats because the vessels cross “Duchy” beaches to reach the water.

The story prompted a 2012 interview with the Cure’s Robert Smith on Telerama.fr to go viral again – and it captures the mood perfectly!

“I hate the idea of any kind of, like, hereditary privilege. It’s just wrong. It’s not just, again, it’s not just anti-democratic, it’s just, like, inherently wrong. “What upsets me is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it. They become Lord or Sir. “I honestly, if I ever accepted – I’m never gonna get one – but I’d honestly cut off my own hands before I’d get that, because how dare they presume that they could give me an honour? I’m much better than them. They’ve never done anything. They’re fucking idiots.”

