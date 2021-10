Launched in 2017, Wild Thyme Spirits has recently moved production of Colonsay Gin home to its namesake Inner Hebridean island. Following its move, the first ‘island batch’ is set to run from the still by the end of May, crafted in small batches of just 162 bottles, slowly distilled then held for a further four-to-five days in order for the flavours to mellow.

Traditionally juniper led, Colonsay Gin is a classic London Dry style, distilled with botanicals such as angelica root, calamus root, liquorice root, orange peel, orris root and coriander seeds. Ideally served over ice, the gin is typically well-matched with tonic and an unusual garnish of green chilli, yet also works as a powerful cocktail base. The ‘Colonsay Bees Knees’ celebrates produce from Colonsay and the island’s native Black Bees. Easy to create at home, the cocktail combines the gin, with fresh lemon and orange juice, plus a syrup of Colonsay wildflower honey and fresh sprigs of thyme.

The Colonsay Bees Knees is a lovely cocktail to make for a brunch, with the orange juice and sprig of rosemary you’ll be feeling calm and ready for the day in no time!

This recipe will make more than you need but you will have plenty of syrup left over for future cocktail making.