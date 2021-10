These sticky pork strips make us want to spend a Saturday afternoon with friends and good conversation. Complete with rosemary-infused baby potatoes, this is the ultimate beer-in-hand dish.

All about the marinade

The flavour of this dish completely comes from the marinade. And for this delicious marinade, we will be focusing on a sweet-spicy flavour:

Garlic

Thyme

Olive oil

Wholegrain mustard

Salt

Marinade the pork for 2 to 6 hours. The longer it can soak in the marinade, the more flavourful and tender the pork will come out.

Pork browning tips

Once the meat has been soaking in the marinade for as long as possible, it’s time to brown the pork strips. When it comes to the browning method, there are two important things to remember. Firstly, pat the pork dry before putting it on the hot pan. Any moisture that is left turns into steam, thus preventing the browning crust that should form from getting crispy. And secondly, do not overload the pan with all the pork strips at once, as this can compromise the browning process.

Finally, the butter and honey are added to the pan and a delicious, smoky, sticky sauce forms around the pork. Serve with yummy soft rosemary baby potatoes and enjoy.

Sticky Pork Strips with Baby Potatoes Forget about cutlery and get your hands dirty with this deliciously sticky pork strips served with rosemary baby potatoes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 6 hours Total Time: 6 hours 30 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Pork 100 g Pork Fillet Strips

5 g Garlic Chopped

1 g Thyme

30 ml Olive Oil

2 ½ g Wholegrain Mustard

1 g Fine Salt

10 ml Olive Oil

10 g Butter

10 g Honey

2 chillies per taste For the Potatoes 100 g Baby Potato

1 g Fine Salt

½ g Fine Pepper

2 ½ ml Olive Oil

1 g Rosemary Instructions For the Marinade Place garlic, herbs, olive oil, mustard & seasoning in a blender. Blitz until smooth.

Place pork in a vacuum bag, add marinade & rub to coat the meat. Seal & marinade for 2-6 hours.

After marinating, remove pork from the vac bag, reserving all the liquid. Heat oil in large pan.

Add pork & brown on all sides. Add butter & honey & cook until sticky. For the Roasted Potato Place the baby potatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle olive oil, seasoning & rosemary. Toss to coat.

Roast at 180°C until golden & crisp. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

