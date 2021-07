Mango lovers, this is your dessert dreams come true! All you need are mangoes, yoghurt, cream and wafer biscuits to make this refreshing homemade mango ice cream recipe.

These vanilla wafer ice cream sandwiches make for the ultimate summer dessert. All you need is a food processor to puree the mangoes and an electric mixer or hand beater to whip the cream. And then it is just a matter of blending and chill time for the ice cream to set. No need for an ice cream maker!

Being a sweet and tasty tropical fruit, the mango ice cream is complemented to perfection with the hint of coconut in the yoghurt, as well as the vanilla wafer biscuits.

The wholesome goodness of homemade mango ice cream

This to-die-for fruit ice cream delivers a flavour burst of the real McCoy without a single bit of artificial flavouring or added sugar in sight. Try to use sweet-tasting mangoes if possible and ensure that the mangoes are not fibrous.

If you can’t get hold of fresh mangoes, packaged mango pulp makes for an easy substitute to whip us this yummy ice cream.

Easy does it: Tips for the perfect ice cream

Whip the cream (heavy cream or whipping cream are the best options) until you get stiff peaks on medium-high to high speed. Do not overdo as the cream can curdle.

Fold the mango pulp into the yoghurt and cream gently. Do not mix vigorously as this could cause the mixture to fall flat and lose its volume, resulting in a dense texture.

Tropical Mango Ice Cream Homemade goodness: This simply, easy and delicious mango ice cream is sure to become your new favourite summer treat! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes Total Time: 18 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 440 g mango slices, frozen

500 ml coconut yoghurt

250 ml cream

1 packet of vanilla wafers, or any flavour of your choice Instructions Slightly defrost the mangoes and puree in a food processor. Set aside.

Beat the cream and the yoghurt in a small bowl until peaks form.

Gently fold in the pureed mango in the cream and yoghurt mixture.

Spoon the mixture onto a prepared flat surface dish, lined with non-stick baking paper, spread evenly and freeze for at least eight hours.

Remove from the freezer and divide each wafer. Arrange the divided wafers on the top of the ice cream. Tip the dish over on a flat surface and arrange the other wafer halves on top and slice according to the wafer size. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

