These sweet and sticky lamb ribs make for a juicy and succulent meal great served at a barbecue or garden party when entertaining family and friends. The delicious Asian-inspired glaze is super sticky, making the ribs irresistible!
Lamb ribs don’t need to be done low and slow like other meat ribs, which makes it perfect for the grill. Asking your butcher to separate the ribs (or cutting them yourself), will also ensure quicker cooking time.
In this recipe, the lamb is given a burst of flavour with some garlic, Worcester sauce and honey. And why not take the taste of Asia all the way by garnishing the ribs with some coriander and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. And for the brave, dish it up with some chopped chillies or chilli powder in a bowl on the side!
The lamb ribs can be prepared on an open grill or in the oven if you prefer.
When grilling in the oven, preheat to 220°C and pop the ribs on a roasting try for 10 minutes. Remove the ribs from the oven and brush the sticky glaze on top. Get ready to stare into the oven for another 10 minutes, basting the ribs halfway through.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup Worchester sauce
- 1 tbsp honey
- ½ tsp salt
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, heat the butter and oil
- Add the garlic
- Stir in the rest of the ingredients over medium heat
- Reduce to a thick sauce consistency
- Grill the lamb ribs for five to six minutes a side
- Spice to taste
- Brush the marinade on both sides repeatedly, turning repeatedly to prevent burning
- Serve with fries, baked potato, sweetcorn bake and salad
