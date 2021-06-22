











Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Homemade truffles are the perfect quick and easy – yet indulgent – treat to whip up in your kitchen. Truffles might sound fancy and luxurious, but they’re essentially balls of chocolate ganache made with condensed milk and cacao powder in this case.

Yes, you’ll need only two ingredients for these terrific truffles…

These condensed milk and dark chocolate truffles are deliciously creamy. The downside of creamy truffles is that they’re sticky to roll. A pair of disposable latex gloves will help your hands stay clean while rolling the truffles…or even easier, just spray your hands with some non-stick cooking spray!

One can of course have loads of fun by being creative with toppings and flavours. Add ½ a teaspoon of vanilla, raspberry, coconut, orange, peppermint or strawberry extract to your truffle mixture. Or why not be totally decadent and add one to two tablespoons of your favourite liqueur?

For this recipe, we’ve used cacao powder to lightly dust the truffles, but one can use toppings like sprinkles or crushed nuts as well for some variation. And nothing stops you from dipping the truffles in melted chocolate.

Cover tightly and store truffles at room temperature for three to four or in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. These decadent truffles also make for the perfect gifts for family and friends with a sweet tooth.

Chocolate Truffles Ditch the boxed chocolates and make your own melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate truffles with this simple recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 16 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 cup condensed milk

100 ml cacao powder (good quality)

16 small cupcake holders

5 ml cacao powder for dusting Instructions Place your cup cake holders in a small muffin pan and spray them lightly with non-stick cooking spray

In a sauce pan, heat the condensed milk until it bubbles on the sides

Add a third of the cacao powder

Beat the mixture vigorously with a whisk until the cacao is dissolved

Repeat with the rest of the cacao

The mixture should have the consistency of a thick frosting or icing

Remove from the heat

Spray your (clean) hands with non-stick spray

With a spoon, place a small amount (walnut size) of the mixture in your hand and roll into a ball until smooth

Place in your cupcake holder

Repeat until the mixture is finished

Dust with cacao powder Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

