These Mexican chicken burritos with Halloumi cheese are the perfect party pleasers! Served with a delicious homemade peanut sauce, they are packed with flavour and nutrients. You’ll definitely be adding this meal to your go-to recipes.

History Of The Burrito

The burrito has lived a thousand lives through the years before becoming the modern burrito that we know and love today. Legend has it that as early as 1500 B.C. the Maya civilization of Mexico used to wrap foods in corn tortillas. Another tale involves Juan Méndez, who, in the early 1900s, wrapped food in flour tortillas to keep it warm. And in the 1940s, a street food vendor named Ciudad Juárez sold tortilla-wrapped food, that eventually became known as “burritos”.

And here we are in the 21st century, about to make a delicious chicken burrito with halloumi cheese and a tasty peanut sauce surprise. The peanut sauce brings a richness to the burrito that is filled with fresh ingredients like spinach, peppers and beetroot. And the best part of this recipe is that you’ll have it ready (even the homemade peanut sauce) in less than an hour!

Halloumi Cheese Tips

It is common to season a meal with salt and pepper whilst preparing it, however, be warned with these burritos! Halloumi cheese tends to be more on the salty side. Rather season your burritos right at the end when you can taste all the flavours together. If Halloumi is too salty for your taste, try soaking the cheese in cold water for some time. This should reduce the salty taste.