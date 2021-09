Spice up your normal way of cooking fish and try this recipe. This quick and easy fried fish with chilli lime sauce is a healthy and tasty dish. And you can be enjoying your meal in a mere 20 minutes.

Any Whitefish can be used

For this recipe, you will be needing 6 whitefish fillets of your choice. Whitefish is quite mild in flavour and slightly sweet. This is a great fish to cook with as it can be very versatile. Examples of whitefish include bass, cod, haddock, snapper and sole.

Before coating the fillets in flour, be sure to dry the fillets with a paper towel first. This will keep the fish from getting tough and mushy. It will also ensure that the outside of the fish become crispier as all the moisture will stay on the inside. The flour coating also speeds up the browning process without overcooking the fillets.

Fresh and spicy flavours to complement the fish

In order to spice up the fillets, you will be needing garlic, lime and chillies. These basic and fresh flavours will complement the whitefish beautifully and create a sauce that can be drizzled over the fish and the rice.

If you would like to try this recipe but are not a fan of hot chillies, rather try putting in fewer chillies at first and taste the sauce as you go.

Fried Fish with Chilli Lime Sauce This spicy fried fish with chilli lime sauce is the perfect mixture of basic flavours to create something delicious. Ingredients ½ cup cornflour

6 medium firm white fish fillets of your choice (Frozen will be fine)

2 tbsp oil

2 tsp chopped red chilies

1 tbsp brown sugar

¼ to ½ cup lime juice, depending on your taste

2 tsp finely grated lime rind

2 tbsp water Instructions Fish If using frozen fish, thaw and dry with a paper towel. Place the flour on a plate and press the fish fillets lightly in the flour until coated. Shake off any excess flour.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the fillets in batches to the pan and cook them over medium heat, turning only once. Remove and keep warm. Takes about 6 to 10 minutes, or until the fish is cooked, golden, and flaky. Never overcook the fish. Chilli Lime Sauce Drain the excess oil from the pan, add the garlic and chilies and stirfry for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the sugar, juice, rind, and water. Bring the sauce to a boil, stirring for 1 minute, spoon over the fish before serving.

*Serve with Rice Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

