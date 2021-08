Enjoy this No-Bake Cape Malay Pickled Fish whenever you crave something fishy! Indulge in the fresh and rich flavours this traditional recipe has to offer.

What Is Cape Malay Pickled Fish

Cape Malay Pickled Fish is spiced fish that gets pan-fried and then marinated in a mixture of vinegar, sugar and flavourful spices.

Pickled Fish is a very popular dish amongst the Cape Malay community in Cape Town, South Africa. The concept of pickled fish is said to have originated from this community back in the Cape colony times as a way to preserve fresh fish. In modern times it is a favourite and must-have at Easter time. Traditionally it is a meal that is enjoyed on Good Friday by most families in the Cape Town area.

For this recipe, we recommend using firm-fleshed white fish fillets. Examples of white fish include haddock, cod, bass and snapper. Whitefish is generally a slightly sweet fish and will compliment all the herbs and spices used in the pickling marinade. The Cape Malay influence comes through strongly in the marinade, with rich and hearty spices such as cumin, coriander, fennel, cloves, and turmeric powder being used. Fish masala spice is also used to tie it all together with that extra bit of hot spice coming through.

Chef’s Tip

If time is on your side, be sure to prep and make this recipe at least a day prior to serving. And if possible, keep it refrigerated for even longer than a day. The longer it soaks in that flavourful marinade, the more delicious your dish will be!

If this recipe “pickles” your fancy, be sure to check out our Pickled Prawns recipe for some more delicious inspiration!