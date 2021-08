This smoked Eisbein is the perfect dish for your next Sunday roast. Serve with a delicious fig balsamic reduction glaze and vegetables to take it to perfection.

What is Eisbein?

Traditional Eisbein is pickled ham hock that is usually cured and slightly boiled. This dish originated in Germany, however, there are various versions of how to prepare this dish. In Southern Germany, for example, the locals usually roast their Eisbein. Whereas with the Polish and Swedish versions, they usually grill the meat on a barbecue.

For this particular recipe, we will be needing pre-cured and smoked pork shanks. Traditional Eisbein makes use of the boiling method. And as the pork boils, it will infuse with the fresh flavours of the added onion, carrots, fresh celery, and bay leaves.

Important to remember if you want that crispy skin

In order to achieve that crispy skin, it is crucial to pat the skin of the pork shank dry before placing it under the hot grill. If any moisture is left on the outside, it will prevent the skin from crispening to perfection.

The Reduction Glaze

We all know and love the delicious combination of figs and balsamic. Take this great combo and add it with pork, and your tastebuds won’t know what to do with themselves. The reduction complements the pork beautifully and brings a mouth-watering sweetness to the meat. Top of your Eisbein with this tasty reduction and your dish ready to serve.

3-4 shanks of pork, cured and smoked

1 onion, quartered

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 sprigs of fresh celery

2 bay leafs

Water to cover the shanks of pork Glazing 500 ml of the eisbein cooking liquid

30 ml tomato sauce

3 tbsp brown sugar

60 ml Turkish Fig Balsamic Reduction Instructions Place the pork shanks into a large pot, add the rest of the ingredients, and put in enough water to fully cover the pork shanks.

Bring it to a boil and then reduce heat and allow it to simmer for about 1⁄2 to 2 hours, the meat must be tender and the skin soft.

Remove them from the pot and pat dry with a cloth, score the skin diagonally with a sharp knife, and salt the skin well.

Add the well-mixed glaze over the meat.

Place under a hot grill allowing the skin to crispen, keep an eye on them and turn to crispen the entire outside, keep on glazing until the meat is crisp. To Serve Best served with potatoes, and apple sauce. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

