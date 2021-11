Looking for a quick and tasty summer’s day lunch? Look no further! This smoked chicken and avo salad is everything you want in a quick bite. And the added honey mustard dressing compliments the smokiness of the chicken perfectly.

Along with the chicken and avo, the rest of the ingredients are classics, such as cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and Grana Padano cheese. Everything you need to make the perfect salad!

The salad’s secret ingredient

Grana Padano is definitely this salad’s secret ingredient, and once you taste it, you’ll know why. Grana Padano is an artisanal hard cheese, similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano, and originated from northern Italy. The cheese can be described as having a mild, savoury and nutty flavour with a creamy and quite a flakey texture.

The cheese will certainly add a uniquely delicious flavour to the salad and will compliment all the other ingredients.

The Honey Mustard dressing

For the salad dressing, all you have to do is blend the ingredients together until they are fully emulsified. Keep in mind that, when adding the olive oil, pour it slowly and bit by bit into the rest of the mixture. This will help the emulsifying process.

Smoked Chicken and Avo Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing A crispy salad that has added flavours of smokiness from the Smoked Chicken alongside a creamy texture from the Avo. A simply perfect dish! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Salad Base 30 g Cucumber Sliced

30 g Cherry Tomato Halved

15 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

0.25 Avocado Cubed

20 g Grana Padano Cheese Shavings

160 g Smoked Chicken Thinly sliced For the Honey Mustard Dressing 15 g Dried Yeast

45 ml Olive Oil

3 g Wholegrain Mustard

3 g Honey

1 g Garlic Chopped

1 g Turmeric

1 g Fine Salt Instructions For the Salad Base Combine all the ingredients together & arrange in serving dish.

Top with smoked chicken shavings. For the Honey Mustard Dressing Place all the ingredients into the blender & blend until emulsified.

Serve separate. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

