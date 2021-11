This miso Yaki chicken salad is perfect for a lovely summer’s day. Not only is it super tasty but also filled with tons of vitamins and minerals as it’s served with bean sprouts and a fruit salad.

Japanese-inspired chicken salad

The thing that makes this salad stand out is the miso yaki sauce. The sauce has that typical (and delicious) umami flavour true to Japanese dishes, meaning that there’s a sweetness but also subtle tang and richness to it. And to create this sauce, you will need the following:

Miso paste

White sugar

Mirin

Rice vinegar

Miso paste is made from fermented soya beans and barley/rice malt and is typically used in Japanese cooking. And one of the key ingredients, in order to create that umami taste, is the mirin – a subtly sweet Japanese rice wine.

Mirin is similar to sake but has more sugar and lower levels of alcohol. Mirin is known to pair well with soy sauce especially, thus it blends super well together with the miso paste.

Chef’s Tip

Before flying the chicken breasts, try pounding them out a bit. If the chicken is not pounded, some breasts will cook faster than others, leaving the thinner breasts dried out, white the thicker pieces might be undercooked. Pounding meat also tenderizes it, leaving you with better-cooked meat.

Miso Yaki Chicken Salad with Bean Sprouts & Fruity Salsa Tantalize your tastebuds with this authentic Japanese dish, Miso Yaki Chicken salad that is sure to create that umami sensation. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Salad Base 30 g Cucumber

30 g Cherry Tomato

15 g Red Onion

20 g Lettuce

20 g Bean Sprout

10 g Radish For the Miso Yaki Chicken 15 g Miso Paste

10 g White Sugar

5 ml Mirin

5 ml Rice Vinegar

180 g Chicken Breast

10 ml Olive Oil For the Fruity Salsa 20 g Pineapple

5 g Spring Onion

2 g Coriander

2 g Black Sesame Seeds

1 ml Sesame Oil

1 ml Olive Oil

5 ml Lime Juice

0.125 g Red Chilli Instructions For the Salad Base Place all the ingredients in a bowl & toss to combine. Arrange in a serving dish. For the Miso Yaki Chicken To make the miso yaki, combine miso paste, sugar, mirin & rice vinegar together in a pot. Place over medium low heat & leave to simmer until thick & syrupy. (Be careful as it burns very quickly)

For the chicken, fry in hot olive oil until browned on both sides. Add miso yaki glaze & continue simmering until the chicken is sticky & cooked through. For the Fruity Salsa Mix everything together & scatter over the salad & chicken. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

