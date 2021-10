Explore the Asian flavours of this sirloin dish with a crispy noodle and leafy green salad. Drizzle the ginger and soy salad dressing over and it’s ready to be enjoyed.

Sirloin steak seasoned to perfection

Since sirloin is such a lean and tender cut and almost guaranteed to come out delicious any way it’s cooked, we’re keeping it simple when it comes to seasoning the steak. All you need is salt, turmeric, olive oil, and allspice.

Allspice is a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove flavours. And together with the turmeric, these spices will give the steak a deliciously rich and fragrant flavour.

Edamame Beans

One of the ingredients used for the salad part of the dish is edamame beans. These are actually just immature soybeans and are very popular in East-Asian cuisines.

Edamame beans can be eaten hot or cold, and in this dish, the beans will be blanched and then refreshed with cold water. This is definitely one of the best ways to eat edamame as it keeps the fresh taste and crisp texture.

Edamame beans are high in protein and especially great for vegans and vegetarians. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin K and folate.

Sirloin with Crispy Noodle and Leafy Green Salad An unconventional dish that is sure to surprise you with its delightful flavors. Make sure not to miss out on this Ginger and Soy Beef dish! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Dressing 10 ml Sesame Oil

20 ml Olive Oil

15 ml Red Wine

5 ml Soya Sauce

2 g Coriander Chopped

2 g Ginger Minced

2 g Garlic Minced

0.5 g Red Chilli Finely chopped

5 ml Honey For the Sirloin 150 g Beef Sirloin

1 g Tumeric

5 g All Spice Ground

5 ml Olive Oil For the Salad Base 40 g Cucumber Sliced

35 g Cherry Tomato Halved

5 g Spring Onion Thinnley Sliced

20 g Lettuce Washed

10 g Frozen Edamame Beans Blanched and refreshed in ice water

15 g Rice Noodles Fried until crisp in fryer Instructions For the Dressing Combine all the ingredients for the dressing together.

Mix using hand blender to form a stable emulsion. Serve separate. For the Sirloin Season whole sirloin with salt & drizzle with olive oil. Roll in sesame seeds.

Fry in dry smoking pan & sear on all sides.

Leave to rest before slicing. To Assemble Toss all the salad base ingredients together, top with sirloin, crispy noodles & dressing on the side. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

