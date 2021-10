Even though the roasted beef may seem like the main component of the salad, we’re keeping it simple when it comes to preparations. All you have to do is season the steak with some oregano, turmeric and salt. From there, marinate the beef in olive oil and balsamic vinegar for at least 30 minutes. Once marinated, sear the beef in a hot pan until it reaches your desired temperature.

Chef’s tip for blue cheese beginners

For most people, the taste of blue cheese can be quite pungent and overwhelming. So when shopping for this salad recipe, be sure to buy an appropriate type of blue cheese that will suit your palette. And if you’ve never had blue cheese before, try a few and see what taste the best for you.

Luckily, once the cheese is mixed in with the figs and walnuts, it creates a flavour fusion and becomes such an important component in this dish.

Dress your salad

And finally, it’s time to make this super easy homemade salad dressing and drizzle it all over. When adding the ingredients to the blender, remember to add the olive oil slowly whilst the blender is on. This will help the emulsion process and otherwise, you run the risk of the vinegar and oil staying separated.

Roasted Beef, Fig, Walnut & Blue Cheese Salad We’re taking the combination of figs, walnuts and blue cheese to the next level by adding some roasted beef. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Beef 100 g Beef Sirloin

1 g Tumeric

1 g Coarse Salt

15 ml Olive Oil

1 g Dried Oregano

10 ml Balsamic Vinegar For the Dressing 5 ml Vinegar

15 ml Olive Oil

2.5 ml Dijon Mustard

5 ml Honey For the Salad Base 30 g Cucumber Sliced

30 g Cherry Tomato Halved

15 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

20 g Lettuce Washed

25 g Figs

10 g Walnut Roasted and roughly chopped

20 g Blue Cheese Crumbled Instructions For the Beef Season steak, marinate in olive oil & balsamic.

Sear in a hot pan & cook to medium temperature. For the Dressing Combine all the ingredients together. Use blender to emulsify. For the Salad Base Mix everything together, arrange in serving dish. Top with steak & serve dressing on the side. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

