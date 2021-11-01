Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 1 November 2021

Southern areas seeing sunny spells but scattered heavy showers towards the west. Northeast England mostly fine. Elsewhere early rain and gales easing, with brighter skies and showers later. Generally colder.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Showers around coasts, but mainly dry inland with sunny spells by day and some frost and fog patches overnight. Becoming mainly dry through Thursday, but with rain later in north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Monday bright and breezy with the odd shower, especially near the south coast. Sunny spells inland. Starting to feel slightly cooler. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mostly dry through the next few days, but with showers possible, especially over Kent, at times. Light winds for Tuesday, but becoming a little breezier during Wednesday. Feeling colder.

