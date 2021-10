In the mood for something sensational? Then this step by step recipe is definitely a keeper. There’s nothing better than a fresh-out-the-oven scone smothered with butter, jam and cheese.

Why use cold ingredients?

The secret to a perfect, flaky scone is to use cold ingredients. The cold ingredients prevent the butter from melting before the dough is baked. Instead, the better is left to melt in the oven, which creates a super flaky end result.

Why freeze the dough before baking it?

By freezing the dough prior to baking, it keeps the butter solid and firm. This then helps to create light and tender scones. Having the butter stay solid until baking the pastry, will also ensure that they will rise, instead of spreading out on the baking sheet.

We recommend freezing the scones for 30 minutes before baking. In the case that your freezer might be unavailable, you can put them in the fridge for 45 minutes.

Glaze the scones

The final step before enjoying these freshly baked goods is to glaze them. And for the glaze, you will only be needing butter (soft), caster sugar, vanilla and a little bit of milk. Once your butter and sugar are creamed, add the rest of the ingredients and drizzle over the tops. Once the glaze is hardened, your scones are ready to be enjoyed!

Incredible Scones Who says scones are only for tea time? With these buttery and flaky scones, you'll want them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 ½ cups all flour

½ cup caster sugar

½ tsp salt

1 ½ tbsp baking powder

113 g very COLD butter

1 large egg

80 ml cup heavy cream*

80 ml cup sour cream

cream for brushing

Feta cheese of your choice, one to two reals Glaze 2 tbsp butter, very soft

1 ½ cups caster sugar

1-3 tbsp milk

2 tsp vanilla Instructions In a large bowl, combine flour, cup sugar, salt, and baking powder.

In another medium bowl, add egg, cream, and sour cream. Whisk it together and set it aside.

Cut in the COLD butter, or grate the butter using a cheese grater, work the butter in with your fingers until the mixture resembles crumbs. Just don't overdo it!

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon to stir it together until it forms a dough.

Coat your hands with flour and finish kneading the dough in as few strokes as possible. (Overworking the dough makes for a tough scone.) Use your hands to fold the dough on top of itself, creating more and more layers until it has come together and all the flour is incorporated. Work with your one hand, it works perfectly. You can add a tablespoon or two of ice-cold water if you think it's necessary, but when folding in the cheese crumbs. fold it in or at this point add in any mixture you plan to use.

Prepare a workspace with plenty of flour. I like to use a pastry cloth. Transfer the dough to the workplace and use your hands to shape the dough into a circle. If you like really thick tall scones, the thicker your circle of dough is, the taller your scones will be. If you added mix-ins, your circle will be a bit larger.

Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter to cut the circle in half. Cut each half into 3 equal triangles.

Place on a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper or spray with non-stick like Cook & Spray. Place the scones well apart from each other.

Freeze for 30 minutes. If you don't have room in your freezer, you can put them in the fridge for 45 minutes. If you don't have room to chill a whole baking sheet, place the scones on a plate and then transfer them to the baking sheet when they are frozen, 15 minutes before the scones are done freezing, turn your oven on to 400° F/200° C

Place the cold scones on a baking sheet if you haven't done so yet.

Brush the top of each scone with cream. This will make the scones get nice and brown.

Place scone in the oven and bake for 10 minutes at 400° F/200°C.

Turn the heat slightly down to 375° F/190°C without opening the oven. Bake for another 8 to 15 minutes, until the top of the scones, are golden brown.

Remove from the oven, set aside for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Making the Glaze: In a small bowl, whisk or use an electric beater to cream very soft butter, then add caster sugar, vanilla, salt, and milk. Whisk together and add more milk until you have a consistency you like. Drizzle over the top of the scones and let harden Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Fruit Scones