It is the stuff of nightmares but it has become reality. Military security firm Ghost Robotics has built a mechanical dog capable of carrying a remote-controlled rifle on its back.

The Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR) is comprised of a 6.5mm Creedmore rifle from weapons company SWORD International combined with the quadruped unmanned ground vehicle from the robotics firm…It can fire bullets up to a 1200-metre distance.

At the Association of the United States Army’s 2021 annual conference, held in Washington, DC on October 11-13, the Q-UGV on display featured a rifle mounted in a pod on its back.

It is also possible it could use artificial intelligence to detect and “lock on” to potential targets, although a human operator may be ultimately responsible for pulling the trigger, reports The Independent.

Lethal 'semi-autonomous' quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle aka 'robot dog' with a sniper payload from @SWORDINT. pic.twitter.com/9ZI6Z6xeRh — Felix Woessner (@FeWoessner) October 12, 2021

Most right-minded people are terrified at the prospect of automated robot machine gun-wielding dogs, which shouldn’t really come as any surprise…

I can't see that being hacked whatsoever — Garry Vaux Illustrator (@GarryVaux) October 14, 2021

“Does he bite?”

“No but he will blow your ‘kin head off” https://t.co/kxmnYdFthq — HI 🖐…. I’M ARTWORK (@artworkmagnetic) October 14, 2021

Two things: 1. Can't see that going wrong at all. 2. Maybe the military having enough money to do this whilst normal people struggle to survive pay check to pay check is a bad thing https://t.co/7nQGEmA5D0 — Joff Callaghan (@JoffCallaghan) October 14, 2021

*sigh*… And I mean this sarcastically in every way possible, what’s next, Skynet? https://t.co/CJHkpmbuaq pic.twitter.com/YXmPao5YbX — Magical Saturn (NEXT TARGET. S. ISHTAR!) (@Jo_Kwanghee_07) October 14, 2021

somewhere deep in the code…four legs good two legs bad https://t.co/m322eUq2MC — most excellent chicken Number 35 (@ChickenEclectic) October 14, 2021

Can't see this ending well…:

https://t.co/CpCG1fm9hv — Comp Fix #AllLivesmatter (@Comp_fixbiz) October 15, 2021

An episode of Black Mirror https://t.co/wCKjhUr9RN — El Presidento (@ElPresidento46) October 13, 2021

Hey I'm a big lover of dogs but if you see one of those military robot dogs, murder it. — Nathan 🏳️‍🌈 (@NathOnSecurity) October 12, 2021

yyyyeah. I'm now going to do my best _never_ to call these "dogs". They are "killer robots" or "military robots" or "mechanized snipers" or… but not dogs. — The Power of And (@cjsmithvet) October 14, 2021

So, how many civilians per second this designed to kill? Because lets face it, this will be rolled out on U.S citizens sooner than itll be used for legitimate warfare. — AceBoyIsOnTheWater Anarco-Communist (@AceBoyIsOnTheW1) October 12, 2021

Gross.

I don't want to live in this world, why are we building this world? — its me T (@ByWhatMeasure) October 12, 2021

So yall saw 2 blade runners, a westworld show and movie , 10 terminator movies 2 Battlestar Galactica shows, irobot and still thought this was a good ideal smh we doomed — Usopp Conquerors Confirmed (@EmperorWorf) October 12, 2021

So you've done some fancy stepping to avoid saying the quiet part out loud.



Let me do it for you.



We created a soulless piece of hardware for brutal population suppression when the billionaires finally fear for their ill-gotten gains. — Fluffyfur3030 (@fluffyfur3030) October 12, 2021

One person did see one positive…

I'll say this for the military robot dogs, at least they look like fucking dogs. pic.twitter.com/Z7VMehS2jd — Werewolf2000ad (@Werewolf2000ad) October 15, 2021

