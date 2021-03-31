By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
And one restaurant that’s particularly renowned for its pastry skills – having been given the accolade of ‘6th best in the UK’ by The Sunday Times – is Bohemia Bar & Restaurant in Jersey. With a kitchen that’s run by Head Chef Steve Smith, a chef who has held one Michelin star for over 10 years, here’s a simple recipe for Smith’s scones created for the restaurant’s Afternoon Tea Collection.
Bohemia Bar & Restaurant can be found at Green Street, St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UH, Channel Islands.
Ingredients
- 1200 gram Plain flour
- 125 gram Caster sugar
- 70 gram Baking powder
- 175 gram Unsalted butter
- 1 lt Milk
- 550 gram Sultanas
- 1 Egg
Instructions
- Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and butter until the butter has crumbled
- Add sultanas and milk
- Roll out on a floured surface, cut to the desired shape and size, egg wash (one egg and a splash of milk) & leave to prove for 15 minutes
- Bake at 180C for 10-12 minutes or until golden.Store and use as required.