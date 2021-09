Enjoy this salted caramel cheesecake and lavish in that first bite of delicious, creamy goodness.

The Evolution of Cheesecake

An ancient form of cheesecake was originated in Greece in the 5th century BCE. However, cheesecake only evolved into its modern form around the 18th century. From there it was broadly categorized into two types: baked and unbaked.

Around the world, different nations and countries have made their own version of this dessert. In Japan, for example, their cheesecake has a soufflé-like texture. Whereas in New York, USA, they often incorporate heavy cream or sour cream into theirs.

And here we are in the 21st century today mixing sweet and salty flavours together to create this mouth-watering dessert. This salted caramel cheesecake is unbaked. So all you will need is a refrigerator to let it set.

Chef’s Tip

Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature before mixing it in with the rest of your mixture. The softened cream cheese is creamier and incorporates better with the batter. If your cream cheese is too cold, it can remain lumpy and doesn’t fully mix into the batter.

Leave your cheesecake to set in the refrigerator to set overnight. Once ready, top it off with a few caramel squares. Not only will this dessert taste delicious, but it will look delicious too!