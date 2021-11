The best thing about this recipe is that you only need five ingredients to enjoy this meaty and saucy treat. And of the main ingredients is, of course, rump steak.

Rump steak is a great cut to cook with, especially when pan-frying the meat. The cut is full-flavoured and should have very little presence of fat or marbling if any. And for this recipe, we will be preparing the meat by searing it in a very hot pan.

Why dry the steak first?

The first step to follow before seasoning the steak is to pat the meat dry with a paper towel. This will absorb any moisture on the surface of the steak. And as the steak sears in the pan, the natural sugars on the outside of the meat will start to caramelize and the proteins get browned. So then you will be left with a beautiful rich brown crust that will definitely add to the flavour of the finished dish.

All about the sauce

What steak is complete without it being drenched in a mushroom sauce? And together with the white pepper, this sauce’s flavours are even more deliciously potent. With interesting ingredients such as soya sauce and Greek yoghurt, the flavour of the pepper and mushrooms will be enhanced and complemented by the rump steak.

Rump Steak With Mushrooms And White Pepper Sauce Enjoy this easy and delectable five-ingredient rump steak recipe smothered in a creamy mushroom and white pepper sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 x 200g beef rump steaks

200 g mushrooms

White pepper

1 cup greek yogurt

½ cup soya sauce Instructions Heat a large frying pan over a high heat.

Pat dry the beef rumps with a paper towel.

Season the 2 beef rump steaks, add to a very hot pan and cook for 1-4 minutes each side, depending on how you like your steak done. Transfer to a plate, loosely cover with foil, and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.

While the steak is resting, slice the large mushrooms and add them to the same hot pan. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, until beginning to wilt. Reduce the heat to low.

Add the soya sauce to a small saucepan and bring to a nearly boiling point

Remove from the heat, mix in the greek yogurt, add white pepper to taste.

Divide the steaks between plates and spoon over the mushroom and the pepper sauce.

*Serve with cooked potatoes, green beans or peas, salad and oven chips. (optional) Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

