When it comes to steak, we believe that less is more. Try this pan-fried rump steak with rosemary and garlic paste to enjoy the simple, yet delicious flavours together.

Why Rump Steak?

Rump steak comes from the posterior side of a cow. Although the rump cut is a bit chewier than other parts of the cow, it is still considered to be one of the most flavoursome parts of the cow. If possible, always try to buy grass-fed rump steak. Grass-fed means that the meat will contain a higher amount of vitamins, minerals and omega 3 fatty acids.

Remember to Pat

One of the most important steps to having the perfect steak is to pat it dry before pan-frying it. This will ensure that the outside of the steak gets a beautiful crisp and caramelized crust. Any moisture left on the steak will release steam when the steak hits a hot pan. This will result in not-so-crispy skin. If the outside of the rump steak is perfect, it means that all the moisture and juiciness is inside, leaving you with beautifully tender steak.

Serving Tips

We want the rump steak to be our main focus point on the plate and flavour-wise. In order to achieve this, keep the side dishes simple and tasty. Try serving it with Oven Roasted Vegetables with Balsamic Vinegar and Rosemary. Since rosemary and balsamic vinegar is also used to prepare the meat, the side and main dish will complement each other really well.