Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 24 November 2021

Rainband continuing south, some sunnier breaks ahead of this, most southeastern areas of England dry. Further north, rain followed by sunshine and blustery showers, wintry on hills. Windy, gales later.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cold and unsettled with showers and occasional longer spells of rain, some hill snow at times. Often windy, with potential for severe gales in the west on Friday and Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any early mist and fog clearing to give generally cloudy conditions into Wednesday with some isolated outbreaks of rain at times. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Thursday brighter but with a chill wind. Into Friday conditions turning unsettled with rain and strong winds, and these conditions will continue into Saturday after a cold night.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.