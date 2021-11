There’s nothing better than a bowl of delicious homemade soup with freshly baked bread on a rainy day. Don’t know what soup to make? Try this super tasty and healthy cauliflower soup and you won’t be sorry.

Not only is this cauliflower soup really delicious, but it is also packed with nutrition. With ingredients such as garlic, ginger and paprika, the flavour will be rich and fragrant and you’ll get an extra immune boost.

What makes this soup recipe different is that the ingredients don’t immediately boil together in a pot. First, you will have to roast the cauliflower and onions in the oven. This is a very important step as the dryer heat from the oven automatically caramelises the natural sugars in the vegetables. And as a result, this then brings out an amazing flavour from each ingredient.

Chef’s Tip for cauliflower soup

If you want some extra soup that you can keep for the next rainy day, make a big batch of cauliflower soup and freeze it. This soup freezes exceptionally well and is so easy to just defrost and voila! Your meal is ready.

All about the bread

Of course, no soup is complete without freshly baked bread by its side. Any bread will still be delicious with this cauliflower soup, however, we do recommend a ciabatta loaf for the tastiest result. And if you really want to take the dish to the next level, quickly pan fry the ciabatta slices in butter and then pop some cheese on them.

Ingredients 150 g Cauliflower Florets

100 g White Onion Quartered

1 g Smoked Paprika

1 g Ginger

15 ml Olive Oil

2 g Garlic Chopped

2 g Castor Sugar

50 ml Cream

60 g Ciabatta Bread Instructions Place cauliflower & onions on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil. Roast until cooked.

Heat olive oil in a large pot then add garlic & spices. Add cauliflower & stir to coat in spices.

Deglaze with stock then add cream & leave to simmer for 30 min.

Season with salt & pepper. Puree until smooth.

Bake bread according to instructions. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

