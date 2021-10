There’s nothing better than this hearty cauliflower and chickpea stew. Inspired and filled with delicious Sicilian flavours and served on a bed of sundried tomato couscous, you won’t be able to resist a second (or third) helping.

As mentioned, this stew consists of beautiful Sicilian ingredients that are warm and rich. And together they blend to produce a fragrant and tasty treat. Warmer flavours such as cinnamon and turmeric will find each other whilst the taste of parsley and coriander brings a freshness to the dish.

The health benefits of chickpeas and cauliflower

Chickpeas are definitely a favourite ingredient in our kitchen as they are so versatile. And the nutty taste and grainy texture pair well in so many dishes. And of course, chickpeas are a great source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein.

Another surprisingly versatile ingredient is cauliflower. Cauliflower blends extremely well with other flavours and also adds to that nutty and sweet taste, similar to chickpeas. Not only does cauliflower taste great in this stew, but it also provides health benefits! It provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that can protect against cancer. Cauliflower is also high in choline, which helps with sleep, muscle movement, learning, and memory.

Sicilian Cauliflower & Chickpea Stew with Sundried tomato Couscous Packed with protein this meal is vegetarian friendly and is full of delicious flavors to create an excellent Chickpea Stew. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Bianca Bassi Ingredients For the Stew 25 g White Onion Finely chopped

170 g Cauliflower Florets removed and Stem chopped

15 ml Olive Oil

1 g Cinnamon Sticks

1 g Tumeric

1 g Coarse Salt

5 g Parsley Finely chopped

2 g Garlic Minced

0.5 g Whole Coriander

12 g Kalamata Olives Pitted and chopped

8 g Raisins

200 ml Red Wine

200 g Tin Chickpeas Drained (Keep liquid for aquafaba) For the Couscous 75 g Couscous

25 g Sundried Tomatoes Chopped

2 g Rosemary Chopped

110 ml Vegetable stock Boiling Instructions For the Stew Heat half of the olive oil in pot over medium heat, then add onion, cauliflower, chilli flakes & seasonings.

Cover with a lid & cook for 15 minutes until cauliflower has softened, stirring regularly, adding some.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a separate pot. Add garlic & cinnamon, cook for 1 minute until lightly golden.

Add whole peeled tomatoes, water & chickpeas. Season & let it cook for 15 minutes.

Once the tomato & chickpea stew has thickened, stir in cauliflower mix. For the Couscous Place couscous, sundried tomato & rosemary in a bowl. Add boiling veg stock & cover with plastic wrap.

Fluff the couscous with a fork & serve with cauliflower stew. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Seeded Basmati & Red Onion Salsa