UK Weather forecast for Monday 8 November 2021

Bright at first in the south and east, then turning cloudier later but remaining mainly dry. Cloudier and windier in the north and west with rain at times, especially later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloud and rain moving southeast through Tuesday with blustery showers following in the north. Cloud and outbreaks of rain in the south likely returning north midweek. Mild in the south.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry and sunny through the morning after a chilly start. Cloud increasing from the west during the afternoon though remaining dry. Light winds throughout. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Rather cloudy on Tuesday with some rain or drizzle. Brighter spells and mainly dry Wednesday, though probably clouding over later. Often dry, but cloudy during Thursday. Fairly mild.

