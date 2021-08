Enjoy the fusion of flavours and cultures with this roasted cauliflower recipe. This is the perfect way to spruce up a normal cauliflower side dish.

Why Cauliflower?

Not only is cauliflower an extremely versatile and delicious ingredient, but it also has many health benefits. It is good for your heart and acts as a natural antioxidant. Cauliflower is also high in the essential nutrient called choline. Choline is important for our memory, recall and mood, as well as for brain development. If this already isn’t enough reason to make cauliflower part of your weekly menu, here are a few ways to spice it up:

Everyday-Inspired Cauliflower Roast

Cauliflower already has a natural nutty and sweet flavour. So with the basic roast, all you need to do is add a little bit of olive oil, and salt and pepper to enhance those flavours.

Italian – Inspired

What can you add to cauliflower to make it even better? Cheese! No one will be able to resist these Italian inspired flavours. Between the freshness of the parsley and lemon zest, and the extra bite from the cayenne pepper, the Parmesan cheese is the perfect melted topper for this version.

Mexican – Inspired

With spices like cumin and garlic powder, the Mexican inspired roast is definitely packed with the most flavour. Play around with texture by adding some mixed nuts, pumpkin seeds, or sesame seeds. Once it’s roasted to perfection, top it off with fresh coriander and lime zest and it’s ready to be enjoyed!

Indian – Inspired

And finally, it’s time to prepare the last roast. The Indian inspired roast has the same amount of flavour as the others, with half the ingredients. All you need for this version is curry powder and fresh coriander. Most curry powders are made from quite flavourful ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, chilli peppers and coriander. So by only adding half a teaspoon of curry powder, your cauliflower roast will still be popping with amazing flavours.

Whether you mix them all together in the end or keep the flavours separated, no one will be able to resist this roasted cauliflower side.

Not sure what to make these roasted cauliflower versions on the side of? Try it with our Club Steak Marinated in Thyme and Paprika recipe!