











Club steaks (or strip steaks) are great if you’re looking for a rich and tender cut of meat. Cook them like a pro with these easy-to-follow steps and spicy marinade which delivers a robust combination of flavours suited to a signature steak dish.

A good marinade is one of the easiest ways to elevate any cut of meat by tenderizing it while infusing the steaks with loads of flavour at the same time. And the longer you let it marinate, the more flavour your steak will have. We recommend doing it overnight, if you can.

This simple marinade recipe will open up your taste buds to a whole new world, imparting a vibrant flavour with a distinctly Spanish influence. The smoked paprika and cayenne pepper will give your club steak a hearty spice kick, while the garlic and thyme round out the flavours for a satisfying melt-in-your-mouth taste experience.

While the club steaks might be the main attraction at the dinner table, you can’t live on steak alone…Dish up with crispy roasted potatoes, veggies or a crisp green salad. Steak night deluxe!

CHEF’S TIP

Rest your steak for a few minutes when it is done cooking. Letting it rest will help to seal in juices and let the muscles relax for a steak that is tender and moist.

DID YOU KNOW?

Club steaks got their name because they used to be sold in high-end establishments, such as country clubs. Club steak is another name for a bone-in strip steak and is somewhat similar to a T-bone steak.

Club Steak Marinated in Thyme and Paprika Create a restaurant experience at home with this tender and juicy club steak flavoured with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, thyme and garlic. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg club steak, trimmed if necessary (if only using fewer steaks, just adjust ingredients for marinating if you so desire)

Salt and Black pepper

Butter Marinade: ¼ cup olive oil

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp chopped fresh thyme or 1 tablespoon dried thyme leaves

2 tbsp sweet or smoked paprika

3 tsp garlic crushed or powdered garlic

¼ tsp cayenne pepper Instructions Season steak(s) well with freshly ground salt and pepper.

Combine marinade ingredients in a medium bowl.

Place club steak(s) and ingredients of the marinade in a food-safe plastic bag. turn steak(s) to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Remove steak(s) from the bag, discard marinade.

Heat a heavy pan over medium-high heat until it's VERY hot.

Carefully set the steaks in the pan, releasing them away from you so the oil doesn’t splatter in your direction. It should sizzle. You must use a pan that is large enough that it’s not such a tight fit or the pan will cool down and your food will steam instead of sear.

Leave it alone! Avoid the temptation to peek or fiddle or flip repeatedly. The steaks need a few minutes undisturbed to develop a brown crust. (Don’t worry about sticking, I promise you the steaks will release easily when they are ready to flip.)

Flip the steaks when they release easily and the bottom is a deep-brown colour (usually about 3 minutes). Continue flipping for another 3 to 4 minutes for rare or medium. Longer if needed well done.

During the last minute of cooking, add 1 tablespoon of butter and a few sprigs of fresh thyme to the pan with the steaks, it is super delicious but optional.

If you are serving the steaks unsliced, transfer them to plates and serve hot.

Cover and refrigerate remaining steak(s) for later use. Before serving, carve steak(s) into thin slices, season with salt and pepper, as desired.

*Serve with rice, vegetables, or salad. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

