











Banana Fritters are the perfect way to use up your ripe bananas and satisfy a sweet tooth. Fried to golden perfection, these fritters are yummy all the way to the very last bite.

From start to finish, you can whip up a batch in about 15 minutes!

Where do banana fritters originate from?

This popular Caribbean treat can be found around the world. Whether in West Africa or Indonesia, Vietnam or South America, delicious fried banana fritter variations are a firm breakfast favourite.

Give this easy recipe a Jamaican twist by adding one teaspoon vanilla extract and half a teaspoon of cinnamon to your mashed banana and egg mixture.

Tips to make the perfect banana fritters

The key factor to making the perfect fritters, is the oil temperature. If it is too low, it will soak up a lot of oil and too high, it will burn on the outside. So take care to fry them on a medium-high heat.

Carefully place spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil. Once bubbles appear on the top of the banana fritter, flip and cook until the other side is brown as well. It usually takes about one to two minutes to reach golden perfection.

Remove fritters from the oil and drain on a paper towel.

Delicious ways to serve banana fritters

Serve these simple, delicious fritters with fresh fruit, a generous drizzle of honey and a dollop of yogurt. Swap the honey for maple syrup, or melted chocolate to turn your fritters into a decadent sweet treat.

Quick and Easy Banana Fritters Move over banana bread! These deliciously sweet and crispy Banana Fritters make for the perfect breakfast or afternoon snack. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 6 people Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 large ripe bananas

2 free-range eggs

30 g butter

1 tbsp olive oil

fruit of your choice

100 g low-fat yogurt of your choice

50 ml honey Instructions In a mixing bowl, mash the bananas, add the eggs and mix well. Don't worry if the mixture is a little runny.

Use a heavy-based frying pan, heated on medium heat.

Add a little butter and olive oil, when well heated, spoon a little mixture in, one at a time. When bubbling on top, turn and cook for another one to two minutes. Repeat with some more butter and oil and continue with the leftover mixture.

Set aside and keep warm.

Serve with fruit, honey and yogurt. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Potato Salad with Bacon and Mushrooms